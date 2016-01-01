SUPPORT WAIF

Since its inception in 1975

WAIF-FM has been a non-commercial radio station and as such, receives no revenue from advertising.

Which of course means there are no commercials aired on WAIF and we believe this is a GOOD thing!



WAIF also does not receive regular grants nor funding from tax-dollars.

The one source for nearly 100% of the financial support for this radio station - comes from its listeners and underwriters. And the great thing about THAT is that it means the programming on WAIF is beholden to no one - EXCEPT it's listeners!

Underwriting Contract Download



We hope that YOU will become a member and supporter of WAIF-FM!





When a listener makes a contribution or underwrites a program, that's direct support not only for the ideas or entertainment of that program, but also for the entire concept of the multifaceted programming provided by this radio station. And vitally important is the idea that this programming does not have an outlet in any other area of the broadcast spectrum or in print.



But you CAN support the station now!



- SPRING & FALL MEMBERTHONS

In the Spring and Fall, WAIF has it's Annual Memberthons on the air. Listen in to your favorite show - when you're asked to call and make a pledge, please do so!

You can call the studios at 513-749-1444 , or 513-961-8900 .

- Be a WAIF UNDERWRITER

Again, this process will be made easier as our website improves.

But for now, please contact our Underwriting Coordinator Asa Olusola, or Vinay Satyal This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Click below to Donate!! (Update $ amount, and click on donate button).



Real Stepchild Radio One Inc., DBA WAIF-FM, is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Most contributions to this station are tax deductable.

WAIF Board of Trustees Chairwoman: Colleen Sims; 513-328-1827

WAIF Station Manager: Olubanjo Adigun; 513-344-1391





WAIF-FM

1434 E. McMillan Ave.

Cincinnati, Ohio 45206

Office: 513-399-5626

Studio: 513-961-8900

Studio: 513-749-1444