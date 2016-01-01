PROGRAMS GUIDE

At the 2016 Membership Meeting in September, members of WAIF elected a new Board of Trustees.

Please welcome the new Board!

Chairwoman: Colleen Sims
Vice Chairman: Vinay Satyal
Secretary: Tamar Kane**
Station Manager: Olubanjo Adigun
Chief Operator: Patrick Lenga
Treasurer: Kim Walker
Trustee: Razi Din
Trustee: Vernell Elliott
Trustee: Darlene Hilson
Trustee: Rev. Harold Bester
Trustee: Dr. Donald Shabazz

WAIF BOT-Chairwoman:
513-328-1827
WAIF Station Manager:
513-344-1391
We look forward to serving you!
Email us at:
For a complete list of WAIF Programs with days and times - click the link...

 

The fine all-volunteer folks at 88.3 (WAIF-FM). Cincinnati's community radio station has the widest variety of talk on the local airwaves with women, gays, minorities, union organizers, religious leaders and crazy young people actually hosting their own shows on a regular basis. Imagine that: A diversity of opinion not only tolerated but encouraged! In Cincinnati? Now that's a big one.

Office: 513-399-5626

Studio: 513-961-8900
Studio: 513-749-1444

 

To contact any WAIF program or volunteer, please write to:

WAIF
1434 East McMillan Avenue
Cincinnati, Ohio 45206

please include the name of the host and program on your letter, Or click on the Program, or the Programmer's link below, to reach them on Social media, or the Program's email address.

WAIF Program email format          =>
WAIF Programmer's email format   =>

 

WAIF Programming Schedule.

Sunday


12am The Metal Connection Tom Griffin Death/Dark/Thrash Metal
2am Open Download a Proposal! OPEN
5am Big Eagle Gospel Ship Chris Phillips Gospel
8am Mighty High Christian Machine
 Gospel
10am Spiritually Speaking George Whitton Religious Talk
11am Swaranjali Rakesh Shukla Indian Music
2pm Zion Daughters with Roots Vibration Tamar Kane, & Kaya Reggae
4pm Caribbean Express Lady D, & DJ Frankie D.
 Caribbean Reggae, Soca, Calypso.
Olunbanjo Adigun, & Patrick Lenga African Music, News & Talk
8pm Inside/Outside Jazz John Ridley Jazz
Jeffery Willis Blues and Southern rock




Monday


12am OPEN Download a Proposal! OPEN
2am OPEN Download a Proposal! OPEN
5am Open Bible Frank and Wanda Walker Music & Bible Teaching
8am Gospel Caravan Darlene Hilson Gospel
10am Classics of Country Tom Winkler Country Music
12pm OPEN Download a Proposal! OPEN
1pm Rockin Cars Tex Rodgers Rock,Hip Hop,Country Top 40
3pm Easy Does It Sally and Tim
 Alcoholics Anonymous
5pm Asian American Hour Charlston Wong Asian-American Talk
6pm Buenos Dias America Rudy Alvarez Latin Music
8pm Cincy Blues Hour Magic Mitch
 Blues and R&B
10pm El Otro Sur
 Frank Ridgway Argentina




Tuesday


12am OPEN Download a Proposal! OPEN
2am OPEN Download a Proposal! OPEN
5am The New At the Well Rev. Sue Crawford
 Gospel
8am God's Praise
 Mary Chenault
 Gospel Music & Talk
10am God's Praise Mary Chenault Gospel Music & Talk
11am Sports Edge
 Lars and Bassman
Sports and Rock
1pm When Music was music
 Lenny Carbonia Big Band
3pm Waves of the New Age Judy Pease / Tara Robertson Music & Interviews
5pm International Talk Morrow & Rachel Int'l Talk & News
6pm Italla Ieri E Oggi Jim Pfirrman Italian Music
7pm Melody Flashback Goeroge Yotas Music of the 70s, 80s, 90s
8pm Crawfish Fiesta Robin & Joanie Lacy Cajun/Zydeco
10pm In Review Steve Morgan The Best Music You Never Hear




Wednesday


12am OPEN Download a Proposal! OPEN
2am OPEN Download a Proposal! OPEN
5am Moving Up Gospel Rev. Columbus Perkins Gospel
8am Walker Time Kim Walker Gospel
10am Gospel Extravaganza Deacon Jefferson Gospel Music & Talk
12pm Kingdom Building Rich Ellison Religious Talk
1pm

Outdoor Survival and Nature

Nature

Nature
3pm Disco World David Mause & Disco Cheyl
 Disco & More
4pm Pet Connection
 Greg Thompson & Joby W.
 Pet Connection

5pm

6PM

I Hear U

Senovia Byndon

Senovia Byndon

Bob Hust & Bill Thompson

Talk, A child is waiting

Blues and Banjos
8pm The Time Machine The Prince of Harmony Do-Wop
10pm Hometown HiFi SaintSlade & Vincident Rock-n-Roll



 

 

 
Thursday


12am OPEN Download a Proposal! OPEN
2am OPEN Download a Proposal!
Aaron Thomas Positive Talk & Music
8am Lewis and Company James Lewis
 Gospel Talk & Music
10am The Luna Love Sessions
Jacinta krieg Comedy and Music
12pm Family: Issues & Answers Thomas Cox Call-in talk radio
2pm Johnson Update
 Rick Johnson News and Talk
Phil Amadon Labor Issues
5pm Great Pacific Garbage patch John and Bong Levvvy Variety
6pm Kitty's Blues Kitty Carson Blues
8pm Greatest Story Ever Told Ramblin  Rob Grateful Dead & Jam Bands
10pm OPEN Download a Proposal! OPEN




Friday


12am Saba's Jazz Lady Saba Jazz
2am Rhythm Come Forward Yvette Banks Reggae

5am

Vince Morton Gospel Hour

Vince Morton

Gospel
8am Vince Morton After 8 Vince Morton Jazz
10am Relationship Reality Sharen Siera
 Relationships
12pm Gypsy Jazz Hour Rob Roy Eclectic Jazz
1pm Tony's Music Canteen
 Uncle Tony & Baby Toni
Old to New Music, and Comedy
Evangelist Bettina Frierson
 Positive Music
 Positive Music
5pm Final Call Donald Shabazz Nation of Islam
7pm Liberation Time Asa Olusola Red, Black & Green
8pm Psychology & Law for Life John and Lesley Thomas Call in for Psych & Law
9pm Talking Drum Oginga Kamisi Music & Discussion
11pm Novelty Records
 Frank Sauder
 Novelty,Comedy,& Dementia music




Saturday


12am

2am
Novelty Records

OPEN
Frank Sauder

Download a Proposal!
Novelty,Comedy,& Dementia music

OPEN
5am Gene's Bluegrass Gene Barbian Bluegrass
9am Froehlich ins Wochenende Gebhard Erler German Music
10am Froehlich ins Wochenende Gebhard Erler German Music
12pm Bollywood Music & Masala Vinay  and Lalita Satyal Music & News of India
2pm Bollywood Music & Masala Vinay  and Lalita Satyal Music & News of India
3pm Trash Flow Radio Ken Katkin College Radio & Interview
Marvin Gentry & Robert Tanner
 Talk of Cosmetology
 Talk of Cosmetology
6pm The Rockin' & Surfin' Show Rock-it Rick & Midwest Surf Guy & Uncle Tony
 Surf Music, Instrumental & Early 60's
8pm Silent Witness Jamie Carper & Jeff Bradshaw
 Christian Rock & Hip-Hop
10pm
Two On The Mic
William Harris & Shana Ingram Talk, R&B and New School

 

 