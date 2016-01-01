PROGRAMS GUIDE

At the 2016 Membership Meeting in September, members of WAIF elected a new Board of Trustees.
Please welcome the new Board!
Chairwoman: Colleen Sims
Vice Chairman: Vinay Satyal
Secretary: Tamar Kane**
Station Manager: Olubanjo Adigun
Chief Operator: Patrick Lenga
Treasurer: Kim Walker
Trustee: Razi Din
Trustee: Vernell Elliott
Trustee: Darlene Hilson
Trustee: Rev. Harold Bester
Trustee: Dr. Donald Shabazz
The fine all-volunteer folks at 88.3 (WAIF-FM). Cincinnati's community radio station has the widest variety of talk on the local airwaves with women, gays, minorities, union organizers, religious leaders and crazy young people actually hosting their own shows on a regular basis. Imagine that: A diversity of opinion not only tolerated but encouraged! In Cincinnati? Now that's a big one.
Office: 513-399-5626
Studio: 513-961-8900
Studio: 513-749-1444
To contact any WAIF program or volunteer, please write to:
WAIF
1434 East McMillan Avenue
Cincinnati, Ohio 45206
please include the name of the host and program on your letter, Or click on the Program, or the Programmer's link below, to reach them on Social media, or the Program's email address.
WAIF Program email format =>
WAIF Program email format =>
WAIF Programmer's email format =>
|Sunday
|12am
|The Metal Connection
|Tom Griffin
|Death/Dark/Thrash Metal
|2am
|Open
|Download a Proposal!
|OPEN
|5am
|Big Eagle Gospel Ship
|Chris Phillips
|Gospel
|8am
|Mighty High
|Christian Machine
|Gospel
|10am
|Spiritually Speaking
|George Whitton
|Religious Talk
|11am
|Swaranjali
|Rakesh Shukla
|Indian Music
|2pm
|Zion Daughters with Roots Vibration
|Tamar Kane, & Kaya
|Reggae
|4pm
|Caribbean Express
|Lady D, & DJ Frankie D.
|Caribbean Reggae, Soca, Calypso.
|6pm
|This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
|Olunbanjo Adigun, & Patrick Lenga
|African Music, News & Talk
|8pm
|Inside/Outside Jazz
|John Ridley
|Jazz
|10pm
|This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
|Jeffery Willis
|Blues and Southern rock
|Monday
|12am
|OPEN
|Download a Proposal!
|OPEN
|2am
|OPEN
|Download a Proposal!
|OPEN
|5am
|Open Bible
|Frank and Wanda Walker
|Music & Bible Teaching
|8am
|Gospel Caravan
|Darlene Hilson
|Gospel
|10am
|Classics of Country
|Tom Winkler
|Country Music
|12pm
|OPEN
|Download a Proposal!
|OPEN
|1pm
|Rockin Cars
|Tex Rodgers
|Rock,Hip Hop,Country Top 40
|3pm
|Easy Does It
|Sally and Tim
|Alcoholics Anonymous
|5pm
|Asian American Hour
|Charlston Wong
|Asian-American Talk
|6pm
|Buenos Dias America
|Rudy Alvarez
|Latin Music
|8pm
|Cincy Blues Hour
|Magic Mitch
|Blues and R&B
|10pm
|El Otro Sur
|Frank Ridgway
|Argentina
|Tuesday
|12am
|OPEN
|Download a Proposal!
|OPEN
|2am
|OPEN
|Download a Proposal!
|OPEN
|5am
|The New At the Well
|Rev. Sue Crawford
|Gospel
|8am
|God's Praise
|Mary Chenault
|Gospel Music & Talk
|10am
|God's Praise
|Mary Chenault
|Gospel Music & Talk
|11am
|Sports Edge
|Lars and Bassman
|Sports and Rock
|1pm
|When Music was music
|Lenny Carbonia
|Big Band
|3pm
|Waves of the New Age
|Judy Pease / Tara Robertson
|Music & Interviews
|5pm
|International Talk
|Morrow & Rachel
|Int'l Talk & News
|6pm
|Italla Ieri E Oggi
|Jim Pfirrman
|Italian Music
|7pm
|Melody Flashback
|Goeroge Yotas
|Music of the 70s, 80s, 90s
|8pm
|Crawfish Fiesta
|Robin & Joanie Lacy
|Cajun/Zydeco
|10pm
|In Review
|Steve Morgan
|The Best Music You Never Hear
|Wednesday
|12am
|OPEN
|Download a Proposal!
|OPEN
|2am
|OPEN
|Download a Proposal!
|OPEN
|5am
|Moving Up Gospel
|Rev. Columbus Perkins
|Gospel
|8am
|Walker Time
|Kim Walker
|Gospel
|10am
|Gospel Extravaganza
|Deacon Jefferson
|Gospel Music & Talk
|12pm
|Kingdom Building
|Rich Ellison
|Religious Talk
|1pm
|
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
|Nature
|3pm
|Disco World
|David Mause & Disco Cheyl
|Disco & More
|4pm
|Pet Connection
|Greg Thompson & Joby W.
|Pet Connection
|
5pm
6PM
|
I Hear U
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
|
Senovia Byndon
Bob Hust & Bill Thompson
|
Talk, A child is waiting
Blues and Banjos
|8pm
|The Time Machine
|The Prince of Harmony
|Do-Wop
|10pm
|Hometown HiFi
|SaintSlade & Vincident
|Rock-n-Roll
|
|Thursday
|12am
|OPEN
|Download a Proposal!
|OPEN
|2am
|OPEN
|Download a Proposal!
|5am
|This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
|Aaron Thomas
|Positive Talk & Music
|8am
|Lewis and Company
|James Lewis
|Gospel Talk & Music
|10am
|The Luna Love Sessions
|Jacinta krieg
|Comedy and Music
|12pm
|Family: Issues & Answers
|Thomas Cox
|Call-in talk radio
|2pm
|Johnson Update
|Rick Johnson
|News and Talk
|3pm
|This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
|Phil Amadon
|Labor Issues
|5pm
|Great Pacific Garbage patch
|John and Bong Levvvy
|Variety
|6pm
|Kitty's Blues
|Kitty Carson
|Blues
|8pm
|Greatest Story Ever Told
|Ramblin Rob
|Grateful Dead & Jam Bands
|10pm
|OPEN
|Download a Proposal!
|OPEN
|Friday
|12am
|Saba's Jazz
|Lady Saba
|Jazz
|2am
|Rhythm Come Forward
|Yvette Banks
|Reggae
|
5am
|
Vince Morton Gospel Hour
|
Vince Morton
|
Gospel
|8am
|Vince Morton After 8
|Vince Morton
|Jazz
|10am
|Relationship Reality
|Sharen Siera
|Relationships
|12pm
|Gypsy Jazz Hour
|Rob Roy
|Eclectic Jazz
|1pm
|Tony's Music Canteen
|Uncle Tony & Baby Toni
|Old to New Music, and Comedy
|3pm
|This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
|Evangelist Bettina Frierson
|Positive Music
|5pm
|Final Call
|Donald Shabazz
|Nation of Islam
|7pm
|Liberation Time
|Asa Olusola
|Red, Black & Green
|8pm
|Psychology & Law for Life
|John and Lesley Thomas
|Call in for Psych & Law
|9pm
|Talking Drum
|Oginga Kamisi
|Music & Discussion
|11pm
|Novelty Records
|Frank Sauder
|Novelty,Comedy,& Dementia music
|Saturday
|
2am
|
OPEN
|
|
OPEN
|5am
|Gene's Bluegrass
|Gene Barbian
|Bluegrass
|9am
|Froehlich ins Wochenende
|Gebhard Erler
|German Music
|10am
|Froehlich ins Wochenende
|Gebhard Erler
|German Music
|12pm
|Bollywood Music & Masala
|Vinay and Lalita Satyal
|Music & News of India
|2pm
|Bollywood Music & Masala
|Vinay and Lalita Satyal
|Music & News of India
|3pm
|Trash Flow Radio
|Ken Katkin
|College Radio & Interview
|5pm
|This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it
|Marvin Gentry & Robert Tanner
|Talk of Cosmetology
|6pm
|The Rockin' & Surfin' Show
|Rock-it Rick & Midwest Surf Guy & Uncle Tony
|Surf Music, Instrumental & Early 60's
|8pm
|Silent Witness
|Jamie Carper & Jeff Bradshaw
|Christian Rock & Hip-Hop
|10pm
|
|William Harris & Shana Ingram
|Talk, R&B and New School