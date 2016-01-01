PROGRAMS GUIDE

At the 2016 Membership Meeting in September, members of WAIF elected a new Board of Trustees.

Please welcome the new Board!

Chairwoman: Colleen Sims

Vice Chairman: Vinay Satyal

Secretary: Tamar Kane**

Station Manager: Olubanjo Adigun

Chief Operator: Patrick Lenga

Treasurer: Kim Walker

Trustee: Razi Din

Trustee: Vernell Elliott

Trustee: Darlene Hilson

Trustee: Rev. Harold Bester

Trustee: Dr. Donald Shabazz

The fine all-volunteer folks at 88.3 (WAIF-FM). Cincinnati's community radio station has the widest variety of talk on the local airwaves with women, gays, minorities, union organizers, religious leaders and crazy young people actually hosting their own shows on a regular basis. Imagine that: A diversity of opinion not only tolerated but encouraged! In Cincinnati? Now that's a big one.

Office: 513-399-5626

Studio: 513-961-8900

Studio: 513-749-1444

To contact any WAIF program or volunteer, please write to:

WAIF

1434 East McMillan Avenue

Cincinnati, Ohio 45206

please include the name of the host and program on your letter, Or click on the Program, or the Programmer's link below, to reach them on Social media, or the Program's email address.

